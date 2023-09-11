HMV owner Doug Putman has pulled out of a rescue deal for Wilko, throwing into doubt the future prospects of thousands of jobs.

The billionaire was understood to be in discussions with PwC, the administrator appointed to oversee the high-street chain's insolvency, to save around 200 Wilko shops.

But in a statement to The Sun newspaper, Mr Putman said the deal was now dead as a "stable foundation could not be secured to ensure long-term success for the business and its people in the way that we would have wanted".

"It is with great disappointment that we can no longer continue in the purchase process for Wilko having worked with administrators and suppliers over several weeks to seek a viable way to rescue it as a going concern," he said.

Sky News has reported that administrators from PwC are now in talks with Poundland over a potential deal to offload about 100 stores.

Last week, Wilko, which employed around 12,500 staff, announced a £13 million deal to sell 51 shops to B&M, although the rival discounter has not agreed to take on Wilko workers as part of the deal.

Administrators have already announced more than 1,600 redundancies at Wilko in recent weeks.

The company entered administration in August, having faced five years of declining turnover as high streets were placed under pressure, not least by the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Wilko was founded in Leicester with the first shop opening in 1930, and since then has grown to more than 400 stores across the country.

