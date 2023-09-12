Disposable vapes could be banned by ministers in a bid to stop children becoming addicted, reports suggest.

Health ministers are to take action after deciding single-use vapes are overwhelmingly targeted at those aged under 18, according to The Telegraph. While smoking e-cigarettes is a growing trend, it is illegal to sell vapes to under-18s.

However, social media platforms - particularly TikTok - is flooded with posts from teenagers showing vapes and discussing flavours such as pink lemonade, strawberry, banana and mango.

Earlier this year, ministers pledged to close a loophole allowing retailers to give free samples of vapes to children in England, amid concerns over the number of children trying e-cigarettes.

ITV News' Sam Holder previously reported on the measures schools are putting in place to stop vaping, and spoke to the father of a boy who became addicted to e-cigarettes

NHS figures from 2021 showed that 9% of 11-15 year olds used e-cigarettes, up from 6% in 2018.

Exclusive figures shared with ITV News by the anti-smoking charity ASH, in May, show that a third of under-18s have been exposed to vape promotion online.Rishi Sunak said in May he was “deeply concerned” about an increase in children vaping and was “shocked by reports of illicit vapes containing lead getting into the hands of schoolchildren”.

The move comes days after the prime minister used an appearance on ITV’s This Morning to express concern about his own daughters potentially being targeted by vape marketing.

Across the country, 4.5 million adults - or 8.7% - said they currently used an e-cigarette daily or occasionally, according to data released last week from the Office of National Statistics.This is an increase from 7.7% of people in 2021.

E-cigarette use was highest among those aged 16 to 24 years in the UK and the percentage of people in this group who were daily or occasional vapers in 2022 has increased to 15.5% compared with 11.1% in 2021.

Councils are now calling for legal change to stop the sale of single use disposable e-cigarettes, for all users, not just children.

It comes as France said it will join other countries, like Australia, in enforcing a ban on throw-away devices - largely due to the amount of toxic litter.

While the details of ministers' reported ban have not been set out yet, the government previously said there will be a review into banning retailers selling “nicotine-free” vapes to under-18s.

There will also be a review of the rules on issuing fines to shops that illegally sell vapes to children, which the government said could make it easier for local trading standards officials to issue on-the-spot fines and fixed penalty notices.

Doctors have linked vaping to a number of health problems including asthma, lung scarring, and further organ damage.

In response to Westminster's consultation, Dr Mike McKean of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) previously said: “Youth vaping is fast becoming an epidemic among children, and I fear that if action is not taken, we will find ourselves sleepwalking into a crisis.

“Westminster’s approach to this problem is out of step with even our closest neighbours, with countries such as Scotland, France, Germany, and Ireland all seriously considering a ban.

“The government in Westminster has the responsibility and capability to make a choice that will have far-reaching consequences, potentially for generations to come."

