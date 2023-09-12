A court in Pakistan has ruled that Sara Sharif's five siblings should be taken into child protection services until their long-term custody is decided after they were recovered in a house in Jhelum, Northern Pakistan.

Aged between one and 13, the children fled the UK with their father Urfan Sharif the day before 10-year-old Sara was found dead at the family home in Woking, Surrey on August 10.

The children were found hiding at their grandfather's house after dozens of police raided the property on Monday.

Police in Pakistan told ITV News they do not believe the children had been there since arriving in the country a month ago, as officers had searched the house before and did not find them.

Ghulam Abbas, Detective Superintendent of Jhelum police, said the children were presented before a judge in Pakistan on Tuesday for the provision for safe custody.

He said: "The children are (now) being shifted to the Child Protection Centre... I cannot tell for how long they will stay there... the police will also accompany them."

Sara Sharif's father described the 10-year-old's death as an "incident".

A post-mortem examination found Sara had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries” over a “sustained and extended” period of time.

Her death left the local community in shock as an international manhunt ensued for her father and siblings, who fled to Pakistan.

Sara's father, 41-year-old Urfan Sharif and his wife, 29-year-old Beinash Batool, as well as the child's uncle, remain in hiding.

Sharif and Batool released a video in which they describe the 10-year-old's death as an "incident".

Ten close relatives in Pakistan have been taken into custody for questioning and an investigation.

Among those detained include Muhammad Sharif, the grandfather of Sara and the owner of the house where the five children were detained.

Police in Pakistan often detain the close relatives of wanted suspects, however, they are not kept in jail to avoid the intervention of a court.

Speaking to ITV News from Pakistan last week, Muhammad Sharif said that while he believed his son and daughter-in-law should hand themselves in, they fled "out of police fear".

Detectives in Surrey say their appeal has generated "a number of enquiries" which are helping them to piece together a picture of Sara’s life before her tragic death.

Specialist teams and forensic experts remain at two addresses linked to Sara and her family - properties in Eden Grove Road in Byfleet, and their most recent home address in Hammond Road, Horsell.

