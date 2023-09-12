Here's the full list of Wilko stores set to become Poundlands

Poundland owner Pepco has agreed to buy up to 71 Wilko stores following the collapse of the high street chain.

PwC, administrators for Wilko, said that Pepco has sealed a deal which will see the stores reopened under the Poundland brand.

Workers at the stores will not be transferred directly as part of the move, but Poundland has said it will “prioritise” existing Wilko workers for roles when the shops are opened under the new brand.

Poundland said its new lease agreements are set to be completed in “early autumn”, aiming to open the stores by the end of 2023.

Administrators had previously struck a deal for fellow discount chain B&M to buy 51 other Wilko stores.

The 71 stores included in the agreement with Pepco and 51 stores included in the agreement with B&M currently employ more than 3,200 wilko team members in total. 

The full list of Wilko stores set to be turned into Poundland shops

  • Aberdare

  • Alfreton

  • Alnwick

  • Altrincham

  • Ammanford

  • Ashby

  • Barking

  • Bedminster

  • Beeston

  • Bicester

  • Bishop Stortford

  • Bletchley

  • Bolton

  • Brentwood

  • Brigg

  • Cambridge

  • Chepstow

  • Coalville

  • Cramlington

  • Droitwich

  • Eccles

  • Edmonton Green

  • Ellesmere Port

  • Ferndown

  • Gateshead

  • Grays

  • Greenock

  • Grimsby

  • Havant

  • Hayes

  • Headingley

  • Hessle Road, Hull

  • Hillsborough

  • Hitchin

  • Jarrow

  • Killingworth

  • Kimberley

  • Lee Circle

  • Leek

  • Leigh

  • Lichfield

  • Maidenhead

  • Matlock

  • Melton Mowbray

  • Nelson

  • Northallerton

  • Orton

  • Pembroke Dock

  • Peterlee

  • Pontefract

  • Pontypool

  • Redhill

  • Redruth

  • Ripley

  • Rugeley

  • Sale

  • Seaham

  • Selly Oak

  • Shrewsbury Darwin Centre

  • South Shields

  • Southport

  • Stafford

  • Stamford

  • Stockport

  • Thornaby

  • Wellington

  • Wembley

  • West Ealing

  • Wombwell

  • Worcester

  • Worksop

