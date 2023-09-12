The House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy has called for an impeachment inquiry to be opened into Joe Biden over his family's business dealings.

Kevin McCarthy said the House Oversight Committee's investigation so far has found a "culture of corruption" around the US president's family.

The development comes as Republicans probe the business dealings of President Biden's son, Hunter Biden, from before the Democratic president took office.

He said: "These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption, and they warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives.

"That's why today I am directing our House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden."

House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Credit: AP

Mr McCarthy is planning to convene several behind-closed-doors meetings with lawmakers this week, including for a meeting to discuss the impeachment of the US president.

The hearings have yet to find any concrete evidence of misconduct and the White House has dismissed the impeachment push as politically motivated.

"Speaker McCarthy shouldn't cave to the extreme, far-right members who are threatening to shut down the government unless they get a baseless, evidence-free impeachment of President Biden," said a White House spokesman.

"The consequences for the American people are too serious."

