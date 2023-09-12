Play Brightcove video

The flooding has devastated a region of Libya which is susceptible to some of the country's highest average annual rainfalls

As many as 10,000 people are missing in Libya after severe flooding in the east of the country.

At least 700 people are confirmed to have died, although the final death toll is expected to reach into the thousands within the coming days.

Flooding in the country has been caused by the Mediterranean storm, Daniel, which has surged through towns and devastated the city of Derna - where 2,000 people alone are predicted to have died.

Tamer Ramadan, Libya's envoy for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, has told a United Nations (UN) briefing the situation in Libya was "as devastating as the situation in Morocco".

The city of Derna has been particularly affected by the flooding Credit: AP

Morocco was hit by its strongest earthquake in more than a century on Friday, leaving nearly 3,000 people dead.

The prime minister of eastern Libya's government said that many of the missing are believed to have been carried away after two upstream dams burst.

Following more than a decade of chaos, Libya remains divided between two rival administrations: one in the east and one in the west, each backed by different militias and foreign governments.

Residents from Derna posted videos and images online, showing the earthquake's destructive power.

Entire residential bocks in the city have been washed away along the Wadi Derna - a main river that flows through Derna's centre.

A car sits partly suspended in trees after being carried by floodwaters in Derna. Credit: AP

Eyewitnesses have told of scenes of chaos when the the flooding began, describing loud explosions as the dams collapsed.

The city is currently inaccessible for emergency responders to reach, officials have said.

Northeast Libya is one of the country's most fertile regions and incurs some of the highest average annual rainfalls, according to the World Bank.

Aid has been sent to the affected areas by both regional governments in Libya, while Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates are among the countries to have pledged international assistance.

The US embassy, meanwhile, has said it is contact with the UN and Libyan authorities over how it can deliver aid.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...