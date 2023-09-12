Pintflation: Britain's biggest pub chain hikes drink prices during peak times

Pub goers face paying more for their pints as Britain's biggest chain is hiking up drink prices during peak times.

Stonegate, which runs 4,500 pubs across the UK including the Yates's and Slug and Lettuce bars, is now facing backlash for its "dynamic pricing" scheme.

While many benefit from its use in deals such as 2 for 1 cocktails or happy hour, when its role is reversed drinkers are getting less pint for their pound.

Punters at Stonegate pubs are being met with “polite notices” on tables during busy times, The Telegraph reports.

The notices inform drinkers “dynamic pricing is currently live in this venue during this peak trading session” - that means they will have to pay inflated prices for their drinks.

A 'dynamic pricing' notice put up in a Stonegate pub. Credit: Google Review

A spokesperson for the chain told ITV News the reason behind the temporary price hikes were to keep up with increased costs when the pubs are busy.

This would include additional staffing or licensing requirements, such as paying for more bouncers on the pub's door.

The spokesperson said: “Stonegate Group, like all retail businesses, regularly review pricing to manage costs but also to ensure we offer great value for money to our guests.

"Across the managed business our dynamic pricing encompasses the ability to offer guests a range of promotions including happy hours, 2 for 1 cocktails, and discounts on food and drink products at different times on different days throughout the week.

"This flexibility may mean that on occasions pricing may marginally increase in selective pubs and bars due to the increased cost demands on the business with additional staffing or licensing requirements such as additional door team members.”

The brand did not detail the price changes but a manager at the Coach House, a branch in central London, said the cost of a pint of beer was 20p more on weekends.

Pub goers have not been impressed with the surges.

"Charges more because it’s busy? [The pub] wanted £4.50 for a small glass of cola… avoid like the plague,” one punter wrote on Google Reviews, LBC reported.

Another person wrote: " 'Surge pricing' or as they call it "dynamic pricing" is annoying enough on cab apps, this can't become the normal in pubs."

Taxi apps such as Uber and Bolt regularly implement 'surge prices,' where the journey fare is upped due to increased demand.Stonegate pubs previously faced backlash for its dynamic pricing during the World Cup, when it put drinks up by £1, according to The Sun.

