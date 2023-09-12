Authorities have told residents in a part of southeastern Pennsylvania to stay indoors as the pursuit of an escaped prisoner, who's now armed, intensifies.

Danelo Souza Cavalcante has evaded police capture for nearly two weeks in South Coventry Township, after escaping prison.

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Police posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, urging locals within an eight to ten-mile search area to lock all doors and windows at their homes.

They are also asking people to ensure all vehicles are kept secure and to call 911 upon any sightings.

A $25,000 (£20,000) reward is being offered for information leading to his capture.

Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens, of Pennsylvania State Police, said Cavalcante is believed to be armed after stealing a rifle from a garage on Monday evening.

He was shot at by the garage's owner as he made his escape, but is not believed to be injured.

One school district in the area closed all of its premises on Tuesday, while another has said it will keep all students indoors.

Hundreds of police officers are helping to search for Cavalcante. Credit: AP

Hundreds of officers had been searching for Cavalcante within an 8 square mile perimeter, which included heavy woods, underground tunnels and drainage ditches.

But Cavalcante slipped out of that search area over the weekend, using a stolen dairy delivery van to escape.

The vehicle was later found abandoned more than 20 miles further north, where he had unsuccessfully sought help from two former colleagues.

On Monday, officials rejected suggestions that they had lost their chance to secure Cavalcante's arrest.

Lieutenant Colonel Bivens told reporters, he believes Cavalcante is "desperate" and "doesn't have what he needs to last long-term".

Danelo Cavalcante caught on camera in northern Chester County. Credit: AP

He said: "The fact that he has reached out to people with a very distant past connection tells me he doesn't have a great network of support.

"So I think he's desperate and I've characterized him as that all along. And I think the longer we push him, the more resources, the more tools we bring to bear, we will ultimately capture him."

He added that state police have been given permission to use force if Cavalcante does not surrender willingly.

Asked if Cavalcante had received outside help to avoid police capture, Lieutenant Colonel Bivens said no such arrests had been made.

Cavalcante escaped Chester County Prison by crab-walking up the walls

How did Cavalcante escape?

Cavalcante broke out of Chester County Prison on August 31 while he was awaiting transfer to a different facility.

He had been sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing an ex-girlfriend in 2021.

Cavalcante escaped by crab-walking up walls in the recreation yard, pushing through layers of barbed wire, running across a roof and, eventually, jumping onto the ground outside the prison.

His escape went undetected for more than an hour until guards carried out a headcount of inmates.

Officials said the on-duty tower guard at the time of his escape has since been fired.

