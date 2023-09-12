Why pensioners may not get 8.5% rise

Normally pensions would be uprated next April in line with today's total pay stats, that is pay including bonuses.

But read this from the Office for National Statistics (ONS): "Annual growth in regular pay [excluding bonuses] was 7.8% in May-to-July 2023, the same as the previous 3-month period and is the highest regular annual growth rate since comparable records began in 2001.

"Annual growth in employees' average total pay [including bonuses] was 8.5%; this total annual growth rate is affected by the NHS and Civil Service one-off payments made in June and July 2023."

In other words, the rise in total pay was inflated significantly by the government's decision to pay cost-of-living bonuses to the public sector.

I imagine the Treasury will argue these bonuses were exceptional and should be stripped out of the rise for pensioners.

Stripping out the bonus-effect would probably save the government half a billion pounds a year.

I would expect something of a public row about whether the rise for pensioners should be indexed by the lower "regular" or the "higher" total pay increments.

