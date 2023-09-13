Devastation of deadly Libya floods in pictures

Flooding has devastated parts of eastern Libya, killing more than 5,000 people and displacing tens of thousands more from their homes.

Damage from the floods has been most pronounced in the city of Derna, which was submerged by seven metre-high waves after two upstream dams collapsed.

The flooding comes shortly after Morocco, a fellow north African country, was rocked by its largest earthquake for more than a decade earlier in September.

As the recovery operation continues in Derna and surrounding areas, the sheer destructive power of the floods has been laid bare.

Of the seven roads leading to Derna, only two are now accessible from its southern edge.

Entire residential blocks in Derna were washed away by the floods.

Satellite photos of Derna before and after the floods hit have revealed the level of damage the city has endured

A car lies stacked on top of another in Derna. Credit: AP

Derna has been deemed near inaccessible for aid workers to reach. Credit: AP

Cars and debris from flooding in Derna lay strewn along a sea bank. Credit: AP

