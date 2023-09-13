Words by ITV News Sports Producer Joe Wardropper

England star Jude Bellingham says England's goal next year "has to be to win the European championships" in Germany.

Speaking to ITV News, Bellingham said: "We shouldn’t be afraid to say we should want to go to Germany and try and win the tournament.

"I don't really care about bookies' favourites, it's all about how the team performs on any given day.

"We can do that, we have a good enough squad I believe," the 20-year-old added.

Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring England's second goal against Scotland on Tuesday. Credit: PA

The Real Madrid forward - who starred in England’s confident victory over Scotland in Glasgow on Monday - said the squad were united in a "real common goal, which is to try and win trophies for England."

"You could probably get put on a dinner table with any of the lads and have a really good chat and have a good laugh," he told ITV News’ Sports Editor, Steve Scott.

Asked about the atmosphere inside the England camp, Bellingham said: "Every time I come away, I can’t wait to meet up with the lads, I can’t wait to get out on the pitch and play.

"We’re going to win games, we’re going to have games when we’re not as good. It’s about staying together."

'We shouldn't be afraid to say we want to go to Germany and win'

Play Brightcove video

Bellingham said his own ambitions were to "try and win everything really, with Madrid, and with England."

"(I want) to have a year when I attack all competitions and try end the season with a lot of trophies, for me I don’t give myself personal goals in terms of how many goals or assists I should score, or trophies."

The Real Madrid star acknowledged that his international profile was "daunting".

"At times when I expect to go places where I’m not recognised and then I am, you don’t really get used to that part of it, but it’s nice to know that my journey is an inspiration," he said.

Bellingham, who signed for the La Liga side in June, was back in his hometown of Stourbridge, leading a training session organised by McDonalds’ Fun for Football initiative.

Bellingham signed for the La Liga side in June. Credit: PA

He said he was was trying to "embrace the culture from a football and the life perspective in Spain, because I’m loving it and I hope to be there for many years."

He added: "I’ve always been new to teams, I’ve never had the chance to settle apart from in Germany, it’s nice to feel somewhere where I’m going to be for a very long time."

Celebrating his goal against Scotland on Tuesday, Bellingham shouted "vamos" - the Spanish word for "let’s go" - to the puzzlement of his teammate Phil Foden.

"I can’t get a lot of it out of my head," he said.

"It’s tough, I’m constantly reminding myself so constantly in Spain to use it… and then I come away with the boys and I use it, and the boys are almost looking at me like, 'What are you on about?'"

