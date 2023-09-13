More than 5,100 people are now confirmed to have died in eastern Libya and tens of thousands displaced after severe flooding.

A spokesman for Libya's eastern administration said more than 5,300 bodies have been recovered in the city of Derna - which has been left in ruins by the floods.

The final death toll is expected to reach into the tens of thousands.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said at least 30,000 people have been made homeless.

Mediterranean storm Daniel brought rain so torrential it caused two upstream dams to burst near to Derna. The city is now almost inaccessible and for aid workers are struggling to reach the affected area.

Residents from the city said they heard loud explosions when the dams collapsed, sending a torrent of rushing water through Derna.

Entire residential bocks in the city have been washed away along the Wadi Derna - a main river that flows through Derna's centre.

Of the seven roads leading to the city, only two are accessible from its southern edge, while a number of bridges linking parts of Derna's east to its west have been destroyed.

"The city of Derna was submerged by waves seven metres high that destroyed everything in their path," Yann Fridez, head of the delegation of the International Committee for The Red Cross in Libya, told France24.

Morgues have been overwhelmed by the number of dead that have so far been recovered, with hundreds moved to nearby towns.

Derna has been deemed almost inaccessible for aid workers to reach. Credit: AP

Derna is about 560 miles east of Libya's capital Tripoli and is controlled by the forces of powerful military commander Khalifa Hifter. He is allied with the east Libya government.

Following more than a decade of chaos, Libya remains divided between two rival administrations: one in the east and one in the west, each backed by different militias and foreign governments.

Northeast Libya is one of the country's most fertile regions and incurs some of the highest average annual rainfalls, according to the World Bank.

Aid has been sent to the affected areas by both regional governments in Libya, while Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates are among the countries to have pledged international assistance.

Joe Biden has said the United States is sending emergency funds to relief organisations and coordinating with the Libyan authorities and the United Nations (UN) to provide additional support.

