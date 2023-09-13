Former patients of Bristol-based mesh surgeon who allegedly harmed them during their treatments says their "lives will never be the same".

A tribunal hearing has started this week in Manchester where six former patients will give evidence and a decision will then be made about whether or not Anthony Dixon will be struck off the medical register.

At the opening of the hearing the panel were told the colorectal surgeon was "cavalier", "unreasonable" and his treatment of some patients fell "seriously below standards".

Who is Anthony Dixon?

Mr Dixon worked at both Southmead and the Spire Hospital in Bristol where he carried out procedures such as rectopexy mesh and STARR, which involves using staples, to treat rectal prolapse.

Following complaints an official review looked at a 10 year period and found 203 patients operated on by Dr Tony Dixon were classed as suffering 'harm' and should have been offered alternative treatment.

Mr Dixon maintains he always acted in good faith and that complications can arise from any surgery.

Anthony Dixon arriving at the hearing in Manchester.

How will the tribunal work?

Former patients of Anthony Dixon have attended the hearing which began this week in Manchester, coming face to face with the surgeon for the first time in years.

At the opening the tribunal panel heard the allegations against Mr Dixon. They include that some patients were not properly informed about surgery and the risks involved with it or alternatives options.

In some cases it's alleged pre-surgical investigations weren't carried out and informed consent wasn't properly obtained before the operations.

It is also alleged that some patients were not asked if they wanted a chaperone when a rectal exam was performed.

The hearing was also told how some patients received inappropriate comments from Dixon, including one in extreme pain who was told she was being a "drama queen" and that "it can't be all that bad".

Paula Goss began having issues going to the toilet after having a hysterectomy in 2009.

Spending hours in the bathroom and suffering with pain, she turned to the Bristol-based surgeon and was operated on in 2014.

She says she trusted Mr Dixon and, at the time, didn't know much about the procedure.

Paula said: "It was never discussed that there was going to be an artificial implant put in, although he said the procedure he was going to do would be gold standard, change your life. But there was never any discussion as to what that was, what the complications could be."

Paula later had an operation to remove the mesh.

It's a procedure which Paula says she didn't need in the first place as alternative, less invasive treatments were available. When she discovered this, she was left feeling angry and upset.

After a difficult recovery period, 6-8 months post-surgery her symptoms went back to the way they were before. She says if anything things got worse.

Paula had her mesh removed by a private consultant in 2019. But she says it’s completely changed her life.

Paula explained: "It's difficult to say how you are. You're different. You're never going to be how you were before the implant was put in.

"However, yes I don't have blocked bowel and bladder now, that's great. You can still have issued toileting, incontinence, that can still carry on. So you're not out of the woods. You just learn a new normal."

Paula was operated on at Southmead Hospital. North Bristol NHS Trust Chief Medical Officer, Tim Whittlestone, said: "Mr Dixon was dismissed in 2019. We have carried out a thorough and robust review of affected patients, and would like to reiterate our apology to all of these individuals.

"We are aware of the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing and have fully engaged with the process. It would be inappropriate to comment further until that process has concluded."

Paula has found solace supporting others. In 2018 she set up a group to help people who have had their lives changed by rectopexy mesh and related procedures.

Jim Sharples is one of these people. He was operated on privately by Mr Dixon in 2015. He went in for one operation and found out another one had been performed - removing part of his bowel.

He says the group has helped him through what has been an isolating time.

Jim said: "That group has been really helpful meeting people who've had operations that weren't necessary weren't consented to.

"I'm not unique and it has changed my life but I still come to work. Other people it's affected hugely and damaged their lives beyond repair all because, I feel, a consultant was left to his own devices and wasn't really checked up on."

Jim Sharples at his workshop.

Jim was operated on at the Spire hospital in Bristol.

In a statement the hospital apologised to patients who received a "poor standard of care".

It said: "We suspended Mr Dixon in 2017, and he has not practised in our hospitals since then. We also referred Mr Dixon to the GMC and have supported them with their investigations.

"We and the local NHS Trust have worked together to review the care of patients treated by Mr Dixon at the NHS Trust and at Spire. The NHS Trust’s review is now complete.

"Spire is undertaking a comprehensive review, which remains ongoing. We have apologised and provided support to all who received a poor standard of care."

If any Spire Bristol patients have concerns about their care under Mr Dixon, they are being urged to call a dedicated helpline on 0800 783 8163 or email bristolhosphelpline@ spirehealthcare.com.

A lawyer representing some former patients of Dixon's, Caroline Webber-Brown, explained the significance of the tribunal taking place.

She said: "Up until now his patients have had to really fight to have their difficulty with mesh recognised and many have gone to clinicians and been told you're absolutely fine. It's psychological so having the GMC validate that - that's going to really help them move forward."

Mr Dixon denies misconduct. It is due to be a lengthy hearing, estimated to last six weeks and due to conclude in November.