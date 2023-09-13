A convicted murderer who escaped a Pennsylvania prison by "crab walking" up a wall, has been captured after nearly two weeks on the run, state police have announced.

The dramatic capture of Danilo Cavalcante around 8am on Wednesday in Chester County involved a helicopter, a lightning storm, a police dog and more than 20 tactical officers, authorities said.

“Our nightmare is finally over,” Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan told reporters after the killer was taken into custody.

At around 1am on Wednesday, a helicopter flying above the search area picked up on a heat signal on the ground, Pennsylvania State Police Lt Colonel George Bivens said in a news conference following the capture.

However, after a lightning storm had forced the helicopter out, a tactical team of 20 to 25 officers secured the area and had to wait until morning.

Cavalcante was sleeping when police found him, lying on top of a rifle he had stolen from a nearby resident late on Monday night.

Officers took the convicted killer by surprise, and he tried to flee by crawling through thick underbrush with the rifle in hand, Lt Col Bivens said.

A police dog was released and bit him, preventing him from using the rifle, and police then took him into custody.

Authorities described Cavalcante as “defiant and still resisting arrest” and noted that the dog left him with a scalp wound.

“When the dog got to him, he then went flat with the dog on him – the dog was able to detain him there,” Mr Bivens said.

“I was told the rifle was within arm’s length.”

Video of the aftermath of his capture shows Cavalcante in handcuffs and being escorted by more than a dozen heavily armed officers into the back of an armored Special Response Team vehicle.

Cavalcante had blood on his face and was wearing dark trousers and a hoodie, which had been cut off his body before he was placed into the vehicle. A number of officers also posed for a group photo with the fugitive and the rifle, CNN reported.

Cavalcante escaped Chester County Prison by crab-walking up the walls

Cavalcante broke out of Chester County Prison on August 31 while he was awaiting transfer to a different facility.

He had been sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing an ex-girlfriend in 2021.

Cavalcante escaped by crab-walking up walls in the recreation yard, pushing through layers of barbed wire, running across a roof and, eventually, jumping onto the ground outside the prison.

His escape went undetected for more than an hour until guards carried out a headcount of inmates.

Officials said the on-duty tower guard at the time of his escape has since been fired.

