The UK economy shrunk by 0.5% in July due to strikes and bad weather, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The fall was worse than expected - economists had forecast a 0.2% decline for the month.

It came after a 0.5% monthly increase in June.

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: “Our initial estimate for July shows that GDP fell; however, the broader picture looks more positive, with the economy growing across the services, production and construction sectors in the last three months.

“In July, industrial action by healthcare workers and teachers negatively impacted services, and it was a weaker month for construction and retail due to the poor weather.

“Manufacturing also fell back following its rebound from the effect of May’s extra bank holiday.”

But Mr Morgan said last months' busy schedule of sporting events, including the Women's World Cup and increased theme park visits provided a slight boost.

ITV News Business and Economics Editor Joel Hills shares his analysis on the latest GDP numbers

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “Only by halving inflation can we deliver the sustainable growth and pay rises that the country needs.

“But there are many reasons to be confident about the future.

“We were among the fastest in the G7 to recover from the pandemic and the IMF (International Monetary Fund) have said we will grow faster than Germany, France and Italy in the long term.”

