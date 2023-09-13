US newspaper is looking for a specialist Taylor Swift reporter

Taylor Swift-loving journalists rejoice - your moment has arrived.

A US newspaper chain is advertising the specialist role of a Taylor Swift reporter, covering all and only Swiftie-related news.

The USA Today Network’s newspaper, The Tennessean, is seeking an "experienced" journalist who can "capture the music and cultural impact" of the Grammy-award winning 'Anti-hero' star.

Sharing the job posting on Tuesday, the outlet wrote: “Swift’s fanbase has grown to unprecedented heights, and so has the significance of her music and growing legacy.

"We are looking for an energetic writer, photographer and social media pro who can quench an undeniable thirst for all things Taylor Swift with a steady stream of content across multiple platforms.”

The job advertisement comes amid a Swiftie frenzy as the Bad Blood singer's critically acclaimed Eras Tour makes a cultural and commercial impact on a global scale, while fans eagerly await the rerelease of her hit 1989 album.

And the popstar, riding on the success of her 10th studio album, Midnights, is achieving feats previously only accomplished by the likes of The Beatles and Barbra Streisand.

Most recently, Swift became the first female artist in history to tot up 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify - the eighth music record she's broken in 2023.

Other records include achieving the most number one albums by a woman in history, and the first woman with songs from three albums in the top 10 at the same time.

At Tuesday night's Video Music Awards (VMAs), Swift tied the record for the most number of wins in one night after picking up nine gongs in the 11 categories she was nominated in, including artist of the year and song of the year.

The popstar picked up nine awards at Tuesday night's VMAs. Credit: AP

The Tennessean newspaper is based in Nashville, where Swift's family - originally from Pennsylvania - moved to when she was a teenager to pursue her music career.

The listing states the reporter will be tasked with giving readers a front row view of the biggest moments of the Eras tour.

"Seeing both the facts and the fury, the Taylor Swift reporter will identify why the pop star’s influence only expands, what her fanbase stands for in pop culture, and the effect she has across the music and business worlds," adds the job listing.

The ideal candidate is "energetic" and has "a voice - but not a bias", who is able to capture the excitement around the Cruel Summer star's Eras tour and upcoming album release, while also providing "thoughtful analysis of her music and career".

Anyone seeking to apply is expected to have at least five years' journalism experience under their belt, and must submit a CV, a video cover letter and links to four to eight examples of their work.

