Pensions, flooding in Libya, spying, crime and the Princess of Wales’s injured fingers feature across the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers.

Doubts over the future of the pensions triple lock – which ensures annual rises in line with either earning growth, inflation or 2.5% – appear on several of the fronts.

Daily Mail

i

Daily Express

The Guardian

Metro

The Times

The Daily Telegraph

Daily Mirror

The Independent

Financial Times

Daily Star