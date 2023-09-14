A record 7.68 million people in England were waiting to start routine hospital treatment at the end of July, new figures have revealed.

The number is the highest since records began in August 2007, according to NHS England, and is up from 7.57 million people in June.

Some 7,289 people are estimated to have been waiting more than 18 months to begin treatment at the end of July - up from 7,177 at the end of June.

And 389,952 people had been waiting more than 52 weeks for their care to start at the end of the same month - compared with June, this is up from 383,083.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made cutting waiting lists one of his priorities for 2023, pledging in January that "lists will fall and people will get the care they need more quickly".

'Winter resilience' fund

The government, meanwhile, has announced a £200 million "winter resilience" fund to put the NHS on stable footing ahead of winter.

Department of Health and Social Care officials said the cash will help make sure patients are seen as quickly as possible.

But health commentators have questioned how far the money will go amid ongoing strikes by doctors.

Officials are expecting an influx of cases of Covid, flu and other respiratory illnesses usually seen around the winter months.

Last winter was branded as one of the worst on record for the NHS and hospital bosses have been planning for months to prevent the same happening this winter.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...