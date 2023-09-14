By Lily Ford, ITV News Multimedia Producer

Have you ever wanted a Hollywood star to paint a watercolour portrait of your dog, or help you with the crossword puzzle? Now's your chance.

A band of top talent have teamed together to auction off their company - and services - for The Union Solidarity Coalition, where the net proceeds on eBay will go towards a strike-hit crew healthcare fund.

The ongoing actors' and writers' strikes have continued to make life difficult for thousands, forcing some to take on second jobs or sell their homes while major projects are on pause and the industry remains at a standstill.

To help, some of the US' biggest actors, writers, and directors have collaborated to help crew members whose healthcare benefits are currently at risk during the strike.

The cause has even prompted hundreds of memes on social media, where users have made up various experiences now "available" on eBay with celebrities of their choosing.

Here are some of the unique experiences that are actually up for grabs.

Adam Scott will walk your dog for an hour

From only 39 bids, Scott - of Parks and Recreation, Big Little Lies, and Severence fame - has racked up over $3,000 (£2,400) offering to walk the highest bidder's dog for an hour.

Unfortunately, the terms specify "LA-based doggies only".

Natasha Lyonne will help you solve The New York Times crossword puzzle

Red-haired Lyonne is widely recognised for her roles in the Netflix comedy-drama Orange Is The New Black, as well as the streaming giant's more recent Russian Doll.

But who knew she was also a fan of a crossword puzzle? The highest bid for her wisdom - or maybe just words of encouragement - is currently $2,870 (£2,300).

You can hire sitcom star Adam Scott instead of your usual dogwalker (if you live in LA). Credit: AP

Watercolour portrait of your dog by John Lithgow

From Broadway to television and film, there is no corner of entertainment John Lithgow hasn't graced with his talent.

The Oscar-nominated actor played wartime PM Winston Churchill in The Crown and Arthur Mitchell in the long-running series Dexter.

He will also, if you are willing to part with more than $4,050 (£3,263), paint a watercolour portrait of your dog.

Lena Dunham will paint a mural in your home

The mind behind one of HBO's most popular series, Girls, Lena Dunham will hone in on her creativity once more to produce some original artwork for your house.

The director, writer, and actress currently has a highest bid of $5,100 (£4,110).

A selection of the services on offer on eBay. Credit: eBay

Bob Odenkirk and David Cross will join you for dinner

Bob Odenkirk is a veteran comedy actor but has most recently accrued worldwide attention for his performance in the titular role of Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul.

David Cross might be familiar to those who have watched the sitcom Arrested Development.

The duo are also known for their HBO sketch comedy series Mr Show with Bob and David, which ran from 1995-1998.

The chance for a dinner with the pair has proven popular - from 50 bids they have already raised $7,100 (£5,720).

Rosemarie Dewitt and Ron Livingston relationship advice squabble over Zoom

Dewitt, who starred in La La Land, Mad Men, and Fox series Standoff, is married to Office Space and The Conjuring actor Ron Livingston.

Fans might also know Livingston as the infamous Jack Berger, Carrie Bradshaw's short-term boyfriend in Sex and The City who dumped the columnist via post-it note in the show's fifth season.

The Crown star John Lithgow has offered to paint a watercolour of your dog. Credit: AP

They have been married since 2009, and seemingly will offer their 14 years of marriage to offer good relationship advice over Zoom. The highest bid is $710 (£572) as of Thursday night.

There is even more on the table, such as 20-minute virtual chats with Maggie Gyllenhaal, Sarah Silverman, or even the cast of New Girl, including Zooey Deschanel and Max Greenfield.

Or, the cast of popular animated comedy Bob's Burgers will sing a song written just for you.

There are hundreds of items available too, including a fedora owned and signed by Tom Waits, DVDs signed by Star Wars and Knives Out director Rian Johnson, or a Hawaiian shirt worn by Harry Potter's own Daniel Radcliffe.

The entire assorted collection can be found on eBay.

