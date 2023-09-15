A man accused of repeatedly stalking celebrities has been arrested for barging into a New York fashion show dressing room and screaming that he wanted to marry Emma Watson.

Chad Michael Busto was arrested only last month after trying to storm the stage as Drew Barrymore interviewed singer and actress Reneé Rapp at an event in Manhattan.

Authorities have now confirmed he has pleaded not guilty to criminal trespass and disorderly conduct charges in an incident last week at a Ralph Lauren show.

According to prosecutors, Busto entered the fashion show dressing room on Friday and screamed: "I want to marry Emma Watson. Let me speak to Emma Watson. Let me take a photo with Emma Watson."

Drew Barrymore was mid-interview when Busto tried to storm the stage. Credit: AP

Busto, 43, was released without bail, and his next court date is October 2.

He did not have permission to be at the fashion show and became irate when he was asked to leave and refused to do so, police said.

It was unclear if Watson, known for starring roles in the Harry Potter franchise and live action Beauty and the Beast film, attended the fashion show.

Last month, a man identifying himself as Busto rushed a Manhattan stage where Drew Barrymore was interviewing Rapp, who guided her to safety.

Days later, Busto was arrested in the Hamptons and charged with stalking after police say he was spotted going door-to-door asking for directions to Barrymore’s home.

He has a history of arrests and bizarre behaviour.

In a handwritten lawsuit last year, Busto claimed he’d been granted ownership of the Hilton hotels chain. That case was swiftly dismissed.

Other lawsuits under Busto’s name include one seeking to challenge the prison sentences of all criminal defendants in “All prisons on Planet Earth.”

Another Busto court filing consisted mostly of Pokémon cards.

