Tennis ace Andy Murray broke down in tears at the end of an epic Davis Cup win as he revealed he was missing his grandmother’s funeral to play in the tie.

Murray needed to dig deep to beat Leandro Riedi in the tie at Manchester’s AO Arena.

His 6-7 (7) 6-4 6-4 victory gives Great Britain a 1-0 lead over Switzerland.

At the end of what had been a light-hearted on-court interview, the Scot choked up and revealed his victory was particularly significant.

“Today is a tough day for me, it’s my gran’s funeral today,” he said. “I’m sorry to my family that I’m not able to be there but gran, this one’s for you.”

Murray then returned to his bench where he sat sobbing into his towel.

Murray had only lost three of his previous 35 singles matches in the competition and never to a player ranked as low as world number 152 Riedi, but the big-hitting 21-year-old produced a performance well above that.

Riedi worked his way into the contest, beginning to cause Murray increasing problems with his big forehand and aggressive tactics.

Andy Murray sobbed into his towel after his victory. Credit: PA

The 36-year-old has been in similar situations hundreds of times during his career and ultimately experience won out.

Murray said: “It’s obviously incredible to get through that one, it easily could have gone the other way.

“It was ridiculous the shots he was pulling off, amazing, amazing returning. I kept fighting and tried to stay focused and managed to turn it round.”

