It's been a spectacular month for weather - the UK faced the longest run of September days over 30C on record.

Can we expect more of the same? Our weather expert Lucy Verasamy answers your questions.

Is there a new heatwave on the way?

It's warming up as we end the week and approach the weekend - and will turn increasingly humid and thundery too - almost a tropical feel for some of us.

There will be some prolonged, intense and widespread thundery downpours triggered by the humid air - especially on Sunday.

Members of the public interact with the pelicans in St. James's Park, London. Credit: PA

We are not expecting the exceptional prolonged heat of last week, but close to 26-27C across the south-east into Saturday, and for many of us temperatures will remain well above average for the time of year - it's already mid-September!

Even where temperatures are modest and where there's more cloud, expect it to feel muggy.

By night, it'll stay stuffy and uncomfortable across many southern and south eastern spots with the unseasonably mild air once more.

Given the forecast temperatures this weekend, not only are we seeing temperatures above average for mid-September but temperatures are higher this first half of the month compared to July and August - highly unusual!

What is an Indian summer?

There's been media reports of last week being an Indian Summer, and the details of it's definition varies.

Last week's unprecedented heat-wave was a bigger deal than the term is traditionally associated with - it was the longest run of September days over 30C on record and we had unusually warm, muggy nights.

This weekend will be warm and humid for the time of year with thundery downpours.

Traditionally the term 'Indian Summer' is used to refer to unseasonable, often short lived, warmth a little further in the season - late September into October - usually after the Autumn Equinox (September 23).

This is the point that day and night become equal in length and nature's first day of autumn.

If temperatures continue along the theme we've had so far this month, we might need to keep the term up our sleeves for the time being.

From Tuesday, we'll be seeing more autumn-like temperatures. Credit: PA

Why is September so warm?

The position of a huge high pressure system is drawing warm, humid air up from the continent.

It's not unheard of to have settled, sunny and pleasant weather in September, but the temperatures we've experienced so far this month exceed the norm by quite a margin.

When will we see some autumn weather?

At this stage this humid, muggy and warm air starts to give way next Tuesday and temperatures slide to more fitting values for the time of year - but with this summer being a let down at times, September still has the second half of the month to show off.

Get the latest insight into some of the big stories of the day with our podcast: