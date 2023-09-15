Four footballers from Real Madrid’s reserve teams are under investigation by Spanish police over an alleged explicit video of a teenage girl being shared on WhatsApp.

Three players were arrested and had their phones confiscated, according to a statement issued by Spain’s Guardia Civil, CNN reports.

A fourth player was later quizzed by officers. The whole group remain under investigation.

Police launched the probe after a mother claimed clips of a sexual nature involving her 16-year-old daughter were shared without her consent, Spain's police force said in a statement.

The arrests were in connection with the alleged “disclosure of secrets,” said the force.

The daughter was in a consensual relationship with a player, the statement added.

Police sources told CNN the videos were shared by the players.

The arrests were ordered by a court in San Bartolomé de Tirajana, a village in the Canary Islands.

Madrid said it will "take the appropriate measures" when it has the full details of the allegations.

In an official announcement on Thursday, the club said: "Real Madrid wishes to announce that it has learned that a Castilla player and three Real Madrid C players have made statements to the Civil Guard in relation to a complaint about the alleged broadcasting of a private video via WhatsApp.

"When the club has detailed knowledge of the facts, we will take the appropriate measures."

One player of the players was from Castilla - Madrid's “B” squad - and three from the “C” squad. Both are made up of mostly of youth players.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...