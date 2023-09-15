Sara Sharif’s father to face court after being charged with 10-year-old’s murder

The father of Sara Sharif is among three people to face court on Friday charged with the 10-year-old’s murder.

Surrey Police said the Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges against Urfan Sharif, 41, as well as Urfan’s partner Beinash Batool, 29, and Urfan’s brother, Faisal Malik, 28, all of Hammond Road, Woking.

They have also been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.

All three are set to appear at Guildford Magistrate’s Court.

The trio travelled to Pakistan a day before police discovered Sara’s body in Woking on August 10.

A post-mortem examination found the youngster had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries” over a “sustained and extended” period of time.

They were arrested on Wednesday evening at Gatwick Airport as they disembarked a flight from Dubai.

Police said Sara’s mother has been informed of this latest development and is being supported by specialist officers.

Five of Sara’s siblings, aged between one and 13 years old, also travelled to the South Asian country on August 9 with Mr Sharif, Ms Batool and Mr Malik.