Some 80 prison officers did not attend their shift at Wandsworth Prison on the day that terror suspect Daniel Khalife escaped.

Prisons Minister Damian Hinds confirmed the level of staffing at the prison in response to a written question from Labour MP Dr Rosena Allin-Khan.

Khalife was apprehended in Chiswick, north-west London, last week by police after a four-day manhunt.

More to follow...