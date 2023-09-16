Play Brightcove video

Actor and comedian Russell Brand has posted a video online saying he “absolutely” denies unspecified criminal allegations about his personal life outlined in two “extremely disturbing letters”.

Brand posted the video on his YouTube and social media accounts on Friday, saying he received the letters from a “mainstream media TV company” and a newspaper which he said included a “litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks”.

The comedian hasn't revealed what the allegations are.

In the video posted on YouTube to his almost seven million subscribers, Brand said:

“Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute.

"These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies and as I have written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous.”

Credit: PA images

He continued: “Now during that time of promiscuity the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual. I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I am being transparent about it now as well.

“To see that transparency metastasised into something criminal, that I absolutely deny, makes me question is there another agenda at play.”

Brand said he believes he is a part of a “co-ordinated attack” and said he is going to look into this matter because it is “very, very serious”.

The comedian has a studio at his home in Oxfordshire, where he regularly posts videos which criticise establishment views and the mainstream media.

Elon Musk, owner of the platform X which was formerly named Twitter, commented on Brand’s social media post about the claims saying: “Of course. They don’t like competition.”

Russell Brand and Katy Perry Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Brand was married to US pop star Katy Perry from 2010 to 2012 but is now married to Laura Gallacher, the sister of presenter Kirsty, and the pair have two children, Mabel and Peggy.

On Saturday, Kirsty reposted Brand’s video on her Instagram story, along with a big red love heart.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…