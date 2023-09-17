Laura Whitmore among stars supporting Children In Need 2023 fundraising appeal

Laura Whitmore praised her mum for being an “incredible woman” as she joined a host of celebrities supporting BBC Children In Need as it launches its 2023 fundraising appeal.

The Dublin-born TV presenter, 38, is one of several celebrities including radio DJ Roman Kemp and YouTube fitness coach Joe Wicks who are backing this year’s Spotacular campaign.

The charity is raising funds for children and young people facing mental health issues and difficult circumstances as well as putting a spotlight on positive relationships.

Laura Whitmore is among the celebrities helping to launch the BBC’s Children in Need 2023 fundraising appeal Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Whitmore said of her mum Carmel: “I grew up in a single-parent household and the person who believed in me and made me feel happy and positive during my childhood was my mum.

“My mum is an incredible woman and has worked so hard to allow me to do all the mad things I have wanted to do.

“She’s always been there to support me and is still supporting me now through my adult life.

“Every child deserves a positive relationship in their life that champions them and gives them the support they need to be the best they can be, so I hope everyone up and down the UK gets behind this year’s (appeal).”

Whitmore is married to Scottish comedian Iain Stirling and they welcomed a baby in March 2021.

A range of official T-shirts designed by bestselling children’s author and illustrator of the Tom Gates series, Liz Pichon, are being worn by famous faces in aid of the fundraiser.

Retired athletes Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and Dame Kelly Holmes, The One Show presenters Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas, former Lioness Jill Scott, S Club singer Rachel Stevens and rapper Big Zuu are also backing the Children In Need campaign.

Jill Scott is supporting the Spotacular fundraising appeal Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

The One Show and Morning Live will be asking viewers to be “Spotacular” over the coming weeks, kicking off on Monday at 7pm on BBC One.

Money raised for the 2023 appeal will go to creating “more positive relationships that will help strengthen children’s wellbeing and help them navigate the challenges in their lives”.

BBC Children In Need’s chief executive Simon Antrobus said: “Like every child across the UK, the children and young people we support want to thrive and be the best they can be, but they are constantly held back by the deep impact of poverty, mental health and family challenges – and the need is only rising.

“Through my own experience as a young person and here at BBC Children In Need, I know that the power of positive relationships with trusted adults and project workers can help children navigate these challenges successfully.

“Thanks to the ongoing support of the British public, BBC Children In Need are able to fund thousands of project workers across the UK but, we urgently need the public’s support once again so that we can continue to be there for the children and young people who need us most.”

BBC Children In Need The Great Spotacular Appeal Show will air on Friday November 17 at 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.