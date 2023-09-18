Play Brightcove video

Elon Musk has taken his son to meet with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, where the Turkish premier called on the billionaire to establish a factory in his country

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan met Elon Musk bouncing a football intended for the billionaire's son, Lil X, who attended a meeting between the pair.

Musk and Erdogan shared an awkward moment when the Turkish premier asked "where is your wife?"

The Tesla CEO replied with "San Francisco" but "we're separated, I take care of him mostly."

Erdogan had called on Musk, the head of electric carmaker Tesla, to establish a factory in Turkey during a meeting in New York, Erdogan’s office said Monday.

The Turkish president, who is in the US to attend the UN General Assembly, also discussed potential cooperation between Musk’s space exploration firm SpaceX and Turkey’s space program, the Turkish president's office said.

The statement said Erdogan told Musk that Turkey would welcome cooperation on artificial intelligence and Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service. Musk said SpaceX wanted to secure the necessary license to offer Starlink in Turkey.

Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir, who attended the meeting, said Musk described Turkey as “among the most important candidates for Tesla investment.”

He added that Musk and Erdogan also discussed Turkey’s armed aerial drone program.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.