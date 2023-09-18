Extinction Rebellion: Protesters pour fake oil over Labour HQ steps

Extinction Rebellion activists have poured a pool of fake oil over the steps of the Labour Party’s London headquarters and let off smoke grenades.

Two protesters climbed onto the roof to set off the canisters, while another chained himself to a handrail, calling on Labour to cancel any oil licences granted by the Conservatives before the next election if the party comes to power.

Other supporters held up banners saying “Cut the ties to fossil fuels”.

The action at the building in Blackfriars Road, Southwark, south-east London, on Monday followed an XR protest in Parliament Square on Saturday involving an effigy of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer dressed as Margaret Thatcher.

