Marilyn Manson fined for blowing his nose over videographer

Marilyn Manson has been fined for blowing his nose on a videographer and was alleged to have spat saliva and phlegm at her.

The 'Sweet Dreams' singer was also sentenced to 20 hours of community service after appearing at Belknap Superior Court, in new Hampshire, on Monday.

He identified himself in court as “Brian Warner,” and only answered “yes” to the judge’s questions.

The court heard how Manson approached videographer Susan Fountain who was in the stage pit area of the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, in Gilford, on August 19, 2019.

He put his face close to her camera and spat a “big lougee” at her (when a person hacks up saliva and phlegm) which hit both her hands, according to a police statement.

Later, the rock star approached her again. He kneeled and covered one nostril before blowing snot out the other, landing on her arms and hands.

Fountain, who did not appear in court, said via a statement that it was “the most disgusting thing a human being could have done.”

Marilyn Manson arriving in Belknap Superior Court on Monday. Credit: AP

Manson “blows a significant amount of mucous at Fountain," a police sergeant who reviewed concert video footage said in a statement.

After blowing his nose, Manson can be seen "pointing and laughing at Fountain as she gets down and walks away,” police said.

Manson pleaded no contest - meaning he neither denied or admitted to the nose-blowing charge - in a fully negotiated plea agreement with prosecutors.

The prosecutors agreed to dismiss the other charge, which alleged he spat on the videographer.

Manson's lawyer said the type of filming Fountain was doing commonly exposes videographers to “incidental contact” with bodily fluids.

“The defendant’s performance for the past twenty years are well known to include shocking and evocative antics similar to those that occurred here,” lawyer Kent Barker wrote.

“The alleged victim consented to exposing herself to potential contact with sweat, saliva and phlegm in close quarters.”

Barker also had said Manson planned to argue that any contact related to spitting or sneezing was unintentional.

Prosecutor Andrew Livernois said it was his first offense and he had no prior record.

Manson, was fined around £1,130 (just over $1,400) as part of the deal, with £161 ($200) suspended.

He needs to remain arrest-free and notify local police of any New Hampshire performances for two years.

Manson initially pleaded not guilty to both charges in 2021 and was scheduled to go to trial in August.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…