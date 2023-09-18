This Morning expert Dr Uchenna Okoye dies after sudden illness, her family say

This Morning expert Dr. Uchenna Okoye died after a sudden illness on Friday, her family has said.

"We are heartbroken to announce that Dr Uchenna Okoye sadly passed away after a sudden illness on Friday 15th September 2023," a post on her Instagram page on Monday read.

"We know many of you will be devastated and shocked to see this post.

"We ask for your prayers and some privacy at this difficult time.

"We will be in touch in the coming days."

