President Joe Biden has said the world must stand up to Russia's "naked aggression" as he urged UN leaders to support Ukraine in the war.

Speaking to the UN General Assembly, the president warned that "no nation can be secure if we allow Ukraine to be carved up", as he vowed to continue his support for the country.

He said it is Russia alone which "bears responsibility" for the war and has the power to end the conflict completely.

"Like every nation in the world the United States wants this war to end and no nation wants this war to end more than Ukraine," he said, while addressing leaders at the UN headquarters.

"We strongly support Ukraine in its effort to bring about a diplomatic resolution that delivers just and lasting peace."

President Joe Biden addresses the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York on 19 September.

Russia alone is standing in the way of a resolution, Biden argued, saying that Moscow's price for peace was “Ukraine’s capitulation, Ukraine’s territory and Ukraine’s children.”

“Russia believes that the world will grow weary and allow it to brutalize Ukraine without consequence," he said.

"But I ask you this: If we abandon the core principles of the UN Charter to appease an aggressor, can any member state feel confident that they are protected?

"If we allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure? I'd respectfully suggest the answer is no.”

Biden implored the leaders to stand up to "this naked aggression today to deter other would-be aggressors tomorrow."

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listens as US President Joe Biden addresses the United Nations General Assembly. Credit: AP

The president also touched on climate change, as he explained the US is treating the issue as an "existential threat."

He noted numerous natural disasters in recent months - including heatwaves, wildfires and the Libya floods.

"From day one of my administration the United States has treated this crisis as the existential threat that it is, not only to us, but for all of humanity," he told world leaders.

The president also addressed the US' relationship with China, saying he sought to "responsibly manage competition between our two countries so it does not tip into conflict.”

“None of these partnerships are about containing any country,” he said. “They’re about a positive vision for our shared future.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping is not attending the general assembly. Biden has talked about holding another meeting with him, but none has been scheduled yet.

Biden plans to meet with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Wednesday, as well as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Biden is scheduled to host talks Thursday at the White House with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

