An 11-year-old girl could be charged "with child porn" after her father reported she was a victim of an "online predator".

Police in Ohio said they are investigating after an officer allegedly told the father the schoolgirl could face legal action for sending images to a man, when they were called to the family's home.

In a video posted on TikTok, by a user believed to be the girl's father, he says she was a victim of a grown man who "manipulated her into sending pictures of herself".

Police can be seen knocking at the family's door, allegedly at midnight, after the dad reported the incident at 6pm.

The man says he wanted someone to talk to his daughter to get her "to realise" what was happening to her.

A video of the incident, which was originally posted on TikTok by user 3wolf6mafia

One officer can then be heard saying his daughter “could probably get charged with child porn” if she has been taking explicit images, in the video.

When the father told the officers his daughter is only 11, they reply, “doesn't matter, she's still making porn.”

Then the man can be seen telling the officers, she is being manipulated by an adult on the internet.

The same officer asks whether the girl is taking pictures.

The man then breaks off the conversation and the officers leave, according to the video.

On Monday, Columbus police confirmed its complaints department had opened an inquiry into the incident.

The department said it is investigating the video posted on social media “involving two officers responding to a call for service.”

Columbus' force said it regards all sexual misconduct allegations” with the utmost seriousness" and "incidents involving minors are handled with the highest degree of concern".

Detectives with the sexual assault unit were immediately notified and have since launched an investigation.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…