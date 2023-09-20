Delaying a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars will "undermine" what manufacturers need from the government while drivers need "more certainty", major firms have warned.

The prime minister has been accused of abandoning the UK's position as a climate leader after plans leaked to the BBC revealed he is considering some major changes to key green policies in a short-term bid to win voters ahead of the next general election.

ITV News understands Rishi Sunak is likely to delay a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by five years, to 2035. The original 2030 target was set out by Boris Johnson in 2020.

Car manufacturer Ford has claimed it would "undermine" what the company needs from the government, arguing they need "ambition, commitment and consistency".

Lisa Brankin, who chairs the manufacturing giant, said: "A relaxation of 2030 would undermine all three.

"We need the policy focus trained on bolstering the EV (electric vehicle) market in the short term and supporting consumers while headwinds are strong: infrastructure remains immature, tariffs loom and cost-of-living is high."

Similarly, the AA said both manufacturers and drivers need "more certainty" from the government so they can plan for the future.

Car owners and makers have been given numerous timelines for when sales would eventually be banned in the UK and even this month, Mr Sunak insisted the 2030 date remained government policy.

Other environmental pledges which could be watered down as part of efforts to woo voters during a cost of living crisis include delaying the phase out of gas boilers, scrapping home insulation targets and getting rid of new taxes on flying.

Mr Sunak is expected to outline more detail in a hastily arranged speech this week, after he was forced to respond to the reports which were leaked to the media on Tuesday.

'I really hope so': ITV News asks Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns if she thinks Rishi Sunak should delay or water down net zero policies

“I know people are frustrated with politics and want real change," he said in a statement. "Our political system rewards short-term decision-making that is holding our country back. For too many years politicians in governments of all stripes have not been honest about costs and trade offs. "Instead they have taken the easy way out, saying we can have it all. This realism doesn’t mean losing our ambition or abandoning our commitments. Far from it. I am proud that Britain is leading the world on climate change.

"We are committed to Net Zero by 2050 and the agreements we have made internationally - but doing so in a better, more proportionate way. “Our politics must again put the long-term interests of our country before the short-term political needs of the moment. No leak will stop me beginning the process of telling the country how and why we need to change. "As a first step, I’ll be giving a speech this week to set out an important long-term decision we need to make so our country becomes the place I know we all want it to be for our children.”

Former COP26 president Alok Sharma has warned the Earth will be on 'life support' if key climate pledges are watered down. Credit: PA

But Conservative MP and former COP26 president Sir Alok Sharma warned the Earth will be on "life support" if climate policies are diluted, arguing "it will not help economically or electorally."

Meanwhile, other Tory MPs have welcomed Mr Sunak's idea in what has become a bitter dividing line within the party.

Speaking to ITV News, Andrea Jenkyns said she "really hopes" net zero policies will be watered down - a view echoed by others who claim their constituents are more concerned about paying bills and soaring food prices.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt says climate policies must be 'proportionate, pragmatic, and carries families with us who are finding life extremely difficult at the moment'

Also defending the prime minister on Wednesday was his Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who refused to deny the reports but insisted the government is committed to net zero by 2050.

"We are incredibility proud to be a country that has reduced emissions more than any other, passed net zero into law before any other major country, and only yesterday the prime minister said we will continue to reduce emissions.

But we need to do so in a way that is proportionate, pragmatic, and carries families with us who are finding life extremely difficult at the moment."

