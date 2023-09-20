Comedian Russell Brand is facing accusations he has raped and sexually assaulted several women, following an investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place between 2006 and 2013.

Internal probes into his career and behaviour while working for the BBC and Channel 4 are also now ongoing, and an investigation by the Metropolitan Police is looking into a claim about a further alleged incident in Soho in 2003.

The presenter no longer works in the mainstream media, and now makes his money posting to online platforms and curating an anti-establishment image.

But companies are starting to cut ties with Brand - who has denied all of the allegations - in the wake of the allegations.

BBC

Brand worked on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 6 Music programmes from 2006-2008.

He left Radio 2 in 2008 after he and guest Jonathan Ross made headlines for leaving a “lewd” voicemail for Fawlty Towers actor Andrew Sachs about his granddaughter, with whom Brand was in a relationship.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the BBC has removed some of Brand's content from its iPlayer and Sounds app, saying it "now falls below public expectations".

Director-general Tim Davie has ordered a review into Brand's two-year career at the BBC, and said of the presenter's broadcasts: "When I listened back, frankly... I think, that is just completely unacceptable. What led to that being on air?"

Channel 4

Brand, who used to present Channel 4’s Big Brother spin-off shows EFourum and Big Brother’s Big Mouth, was the subject of a Dispatches documentary on Saturday night which covered the extent of his alleged abuse.

The corporation has also launched an investigation into Brand's career with them.

Monetisation of Russell Brand’s YouTube channel has been suspended. Credit: PA

They have removed shows featuring the comedian from its streaming service, including The Great Celebrity Bake Off in which Brand made a biscuit in the shape of a vagina.

At the Royal Television Society’s Cambridge Convention on Wednesday, Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon said she found the claims "disgusting and saddening".

YouTube

YouTube has suspended the monetisation of Brand’s channel, where he has over 6.6 million subscribers.

The video-posting platform is central to Brand’s earning ability, allowing him to earn money from the advertising revenue YouTube makes each time someone watches one of his videos and sees the adverts that appear within and alongside them.

The site said Brand violated the company's "Creator Responsibility policy".

Brand will no longer be able to make money from his YouTube channel following the suspension. Credit: YouTube

“We have suspended monetisation on Russell Brand’s channel for violating our Creator Responsibility policy," YouTube said in a statement.

"If a creator’s off-platform behaviour harms our users, employees or ecosystem, we take action to protect the community."

The decision applies to all channels that may be owned or operated by the 48-year-old, it added.

Acast

Podcast company Acast have turned off advertisements on Brand’s Under The Skin podcast immediately following the news, they said.

Paramount+

Following in the footsteps of BBC iPlayer, the streaming service has removed Brand's 2009 comedy show Live in New York City.

Steven Bartlett

Dragon's Den star Steven Bartlett is well-known for his podcast, Diary of a CEO, in which he interviews CEOs, influencers, company founders, or industry specialists about their success.

In June, he had a one hour and 40 minute interview with Brand. It was titled: Russell Brand FINALLY Opens Up: Escaping A Lifetime Of Anxiety, Addiction & Finding Love!

The interview covered Brand's sex addiction, his relationship with popstar Katy Perry, and had been viewed more than 2.5 million times on YouTube.

However, all traces of the interview - on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube - have disappeared.

Comedy show venues

The star is currently on a UK tour of his comedy gig, titled Bipolarisation.

But the remaining shows of the tour have been postponed.

A performance was scheduled for Tuesday at the Theatre Royal Windsor in Berkshire, but the show’s promoters said in a statement shared by the theatre: "We are postponing these few remaining addiction charity fundraiser shows, we don’t like doing it – but we know you’ll understand."

