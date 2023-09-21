From speaker to super sleuth, John Bercow has firmly left the world of politics behind and is to star in an upcoming series of reality TV show The Traitors US.

The former politician is to be joined by the winner of ITV's Love Island 2022 series Ekin-Su Culculoglu on the next season.

While the UK version, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, only has the general public as contestants, in the US celebrities are thrown in the mix too.

Mr Bercow will feature alongside reality TV stars from Big Brother, Dancing With The Stars and RuPaul’s Drag Race, according to reports.

Marcus Jordan, the son of basketball ace Michael Jordan, will also feature in the show, which is in its second season.

While a date has not yet been released, the Peacock TV show, produced by Studio Lambert, will reportedly return to television screens early next year.

The show, which is set in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands, sees players secretly divided into the “faithful” and a smaller group of “traitors”.

The few, who cannot be trusted have the goal to eliminate the other contestants and win up to £203,000 (205,000 dollars) themselves.

Claudia Winkleman and the Traitors, ahead of the UK series. Credit: PA

It is hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming, who is reportedly set to introduce his dog Lala this season as his sidekick.

Mr Bercow quit as Commons Speaker in 2019 after a decade.

Last year a Commons Independent Expert Panel report upheld a finding that he was a “serial bully” and said he should never again be allowed a parliamentary pass.

The ex-speaker was accused of throwing a mobile phone and swearing at officials.

