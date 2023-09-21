One person has died after a bus carrying school children crashed off road, in New York state on Thursday night.

Nearly all the buses' 45 passengers are in hospital and five are badly hurt, local authorities in Orange County confirmed.

The person who died was ejected from the vehicle, Daniel Minerva, boss of ambulance service Empress EMS told CNN, but he did not give further information.

The bus careered off road Interstate 84, during the early afternoon, in the town of Wawayanda, about 45 miles northwest of New York City, state police said.

Pictures show the bus lying on its left side on the embankment, with its roof badly damaged.

Rescuers had to use a ladder to reach the windows and pull out the survivors, authorities said.

The bus was one of six in a convoy carrying students from Farmingdale High School on Long Island to a band camp in Greeley, in northeastern Pennsylvania, according to a message from the school district.

Students on the other buses were to stop off at a community college for a break before heading back to Long Island.

" Students will have the opportunity to stretch and meet with grief counselors... once cleared, they will be returning to Farmingdale High School," according to a message from the district.

Credit: NEWS 12 HUDSON VALLEY

Three people were taken to Westchester Medical Centre, said hospital spokesperson Andy LaGuardia, who could not provide conditions.

Two other hospitals in the region received patients, Mr LaGuardia said, but he did not have details.

Emergency officials can be seen at the site of the crash and a medical helicopter was also parked on the highway nearby, CNN reported.

Governor of New York Kathy Hochul said: “We are grateful for the first responders whose speedy action saved lives and we will continue to support them however necessary.

"Our hearts are with all who are impacted by this horrific situation.”

