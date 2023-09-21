Play Brightcove video

Bodycam footage shows Green Bay Police officers in Wisconsin trying to remove the animal (Credit: WGBA, Green Bay Police)

Residents in Green Bay, Wisconsin, were shocked to open their car bonnet and find a 7-foot-long python that experts believe came all the way from Australia.

Lori Bankson, Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary's curator of animals, believed the animal could have "crawled up into this person's engine to stay warm, and found a good place to hang out for a little while."

Officers from Green Bay Police Department attempted to remove the snake but were unable to, so the owner of the car had to drive over to a nearby wildlife sanctuary with the reptile.

Officials later clarified the owner of the car was not the owner of the snake.

From there, Ms Bankson and a colleague safely removed the Jungle Carpet Python, who will be found a "good home".

"From what I understand, this is a very popular animal in the exotic pet field and the exotic pet trade," Ms Bankson said.

"It was an exciting afternoon, but we're glad it went well."

Green Bay Municipal Code explains that a permit is required for people to keep exotic animals, but police said there is not a known permit for this kind of snake.

Despite some legal questions surrounding this rescue, nobody was injured.

Ellen Chaudoir, who did not find the exotic animal but lives near the apartment where the snake was found, said: "It's kind of scary."

"I never thought anybody would be able to find a python underneath the hood of their car."

