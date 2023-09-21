A woman has alleged that Russell Brand exposed his genitals to her and then joked about it on a BBC radio show moments later, the BBC has said.

The comedian was recorded laughing with his co-presenter, during the The Russell Brand Show for Radio 2, saying he: "showed his willy to a lady".

The woman, who said she was left "stunned" by the encounter, claims it happened in 2008 when she was working in the same building as the BBC in Los Angeles, the broadcaster reported.

She claims she was in the building's toilets and was bending down to look for sinus medication in a cupboard when Brand appeared behind her, the BBC said.

Brand pictured after resigning from his BBC Radio 2 show in 2008, when he and Jonathan Ross made lewd calls on air. Credit: PA

She alleges "he then pulled out his penis on his hand" and "pretty much served it to me as you would be serving someone some food", the BBC reported.

She says the door to the bathroom was closed, and she felt trapped. She continued that he then put his penis back in his trousers, and she heard someone banging on the door. She added someone from his team called for him, at which point Brand left, according to the BBC.

The corporation said it was sorry to hear the allegations and would investigate them as part of a review into Brand's time at the BBC, in a statement.

A BBC spokesperson told ITV News: “We’re very sorry to hear of these allegations and we will look into them. We are conducting a review to look at allegations of this nature and if the woman who has shared her story is willing to speak to us, we would be very keen to hear from her and anyone else who may have information.

“A key part of the review is to understand what complaints were made at the time, if there was knowledge of Russell Brand’s conduct while he worked on BBC radio, and what was done as a result. We will of course speak to the bureau team and anyone who was working there in 2008 as part of this.

“Further, the director General has been very clear that some broadcasts from that period were, and are, inexcusable and totally unacceptable, and would never be aired today.”

Neither Brand nor his co-presenter have replied to the BBC's requests for comment.

This allegation comes after a number of women have come forward with claims that Russell Brand sexually assaulted them between 2006 and 2013.

Four women, including one who was a 16-year-old school girl at the time, told their stories as part of a joint investigation by The Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches.

Brand denied the claims in a social media video, before the article was published on Saturday.

He said: "The relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual. I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I am being transparent about it now as well."

Russell Brand posted a video online saying he ‘absolutely’ denies the unspecified criminal allegations. Credit: Russell Brand/PA

Since the claims emerged The Metropolitan Police said it has received a complaint of sexual assault, following a media investigation into Brand.

Police said on Monday that officers received a report of sexual assault on Sunday, alleged to have taken place in Soho, central London, in 2003.

On Thursday, it was announced that a force unit, set up after Jimmy Savile’s abuse came to light, is helping Met officers look into the rape and sexual assault allegations being made against Brand.

The Hydrant Programme - national experts on child sexual abuse inquiries - urged people to report any allegations to investigators.

ITV News has contacted Russell Brand for comment.

