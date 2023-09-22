A criminal investigation has been launched into a luxury Surrey care home after hidden camera footage exposed an 88-year-old dementia patient being abused.

Ann King's distressing catalogue of both physical and verbal abuse was captured on a hidden camera in her room, and first exposed by the Guardian almost one year ago. It was reported to the police by her children.

Later, ITV News revealed Ann's experience was among more than 1,000 allegations of abuse or neglect at care homes last year which did not result in a criminal charge.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has now launched a criminal investigation, citing "concerns raised" about the care provided to Ms King at the £8,000-a-month Reigate Grange.

A spokesperson said: "We are carrying out a criminal investigation into concerns raised around the care provided to Ann King at Reigate Grange.

"No decision has been made on whether we will be taking any enforcement action. We will provide an update once this investigation has concluded."

The video footage given to both the Guardian and ITV News shows staff at the care home making lewd gestures to Ann and flickering light switches to confuse her. They also left her struggling on the floor for nearly an hour.

The CQC's criminal investigation comes after freedom of information (FOI) requests by ITV News to police forces in England and Wales revealed a charge rate of just 1.4% for allegations of this kind.

The 16 forces which responded to the request for information said they had received 1,080 allegations in 2022 - but just 16 charges were made.

