Actor Angus Cloud died in July of an accidental overdose of cocaine, fentanyl and other substances, a coroner has confirmed.

The 25-year-old's cause of death was “acute intoxication" due to the “combined effects of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and benzodiazepines,” a Northern California coroner's office said on Thursday.

The Alameda County Coroner's Bureau also confirmed the overdose was an accident.

Cloud was declared dead at his parents' home July 31 in Oakland, California.

The young actor had starred as the drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on the hit HBO series Euphoria.

In a statement at the time, his family said he had been struggling with the death of his father.

"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," a statement read.

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Emmy-winning actress Zendaya paid tribute to the "infinite beauty" of her Euphoria castmate in a statement posted on social media after his death was announced.

The actress, who plays Rue alongside Cloud in the series, posted a picture of him on Instagram, with the caption: "Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor).

"I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I'm smiling now just thinking of it)

"I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love... 'they could light up any room they entered' but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I'd like to remember him that way."

How to find help and support if you or someone you know is seeking treatment for drug addiction:

Tune into the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted...