NASA is set to deliver a sample from an asteroid that is predicted to collide with Earth in 150 years.

After a seven-year voyage, the sample capsule will be released from its mothership, the Osiris-Rex, and parachute into the Utah desert on Sunday.

The black, rugged surface of the asteroid - dubbed Bennu - is packed with boulders, which scientists believe hold residue from the solar system's formation 4.5 billion years ago.

Scientists are anticipating collecting at least a cup full of rubble from Bennu, the largest sample ever collected from an asteroid, although the exact amount inside won’t be known until the container is opened.

In this image from video released by NASA, the Osiris-Rex spacecraft touches the surface of asteroid Bennu in October 2020. Credit: AP

Asteroid chaser Osiris-Rex blasted off on the $1 billion mission in 2016, arriving two years later and spending a further two years surveying the rock.

Three years ago, the spacecraft swooped in and reached out with its three-metre stick vacuum, momentarily touching the asteroid’s surface and sucking up dust and pebbles.

On Sunday, Osiris-Rex will release the sample capsule from 63,000 miles out, four hours before it's due to touch down at the Defense Department’s Utah Test and Training Range.

The asteroid Bennu Credit: NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona via AP

The capsule will hit the atmosphere at 27,650 mph for the final 13 minutes of descent remaining before using a parachute to slow the last mile, allowing for a mild 11 mph touchdown.

NASA will livestream the event, before carting off the sample and transporting it to the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

How likely is it Bennu will collide with Earth?

The meteor may come dangerously close and strike Earth on September 24, 2182 - exactly 159 years after the asteroid sample arrives.

In 2021, the odds of a collision rose from 1-in-2,700 to 1-in-1,750, although NASA assures it wouldn't wipe out life.

The space agency's planetary defense officer, Lindley Johnson, said it would instead create a crater roughly 10 to 20 times the size of the 0.3-mile-wide asteroid.

The area of devastation would be much bigger: as much as 100 times the size of the crater.

Johnson explained if it hit the Eastern Seaboard, it “would pretty much devastate things up and down the coast."

This artist's rendering depicts the Osiris-Rex spacecraft contacting the asteroid Bennu. Credit: AP

But experts say they have a much better idea of Bennu’s path due to the intelligence shared from the Osiris-Rex spacecraft.

Finding threatening asteroids in advance increases the chances and options for diverting them away from Earth, Johnson said.

