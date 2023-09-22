Take That: Band announce tour dates for first time in six years

Take That members Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald have announced they will be touring after the release of their ninth studio album and new single, Windows.

It will be the first time in six years members of the band have taken to the stage to tour.

Currently there is no sign of other ex-members Robbie Williams and Jason Orange appearing on the tour - they also won't appear on the new album, titled This Life, which is due to be released on November 24.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, September 29 at 9.30am. Fans who pre-ordered the group's new album will get special pre-sale access on Wednesday, September 27 from 9.30am.

Prices will start at £60 plus a booking fee and will be available on Gigs and Tours, Ticketmaster and Take That's website.

Take That said in a post on social media they were "extremely excited" to announce the tour.

Fans also took to social media to voice how excited they were at the prospect of seeing the 90's boy band.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, one wrote: "Very excited now but also nervous and relieved as they are on sale next week."

Another added: "You sound so good this morning, just pre ordered album and looking forward to next year. Welcome back boys, you are just what I need right now."

Take That tour 2024 - full dates and locations:

Sheffield Utilita Arena: April 13 and 14

Leeds First Direct Arena: April 19 and 20

Dublin 3Arena: April 22 and 23

London The O2: April 25, 26, 27 and 30

Glasgow OVO Hydro: May 3, 4 and 5

Manchester Co-op Live: May 7, 8, 10 and 11

Birmingham Utilita Arena: May 14, 15, 17 and 18

Middlesbrough Riverside Stadium: May 24

Nottingham The City Ground Stadium: May 26

Norwich Carrow Road: May 28

Milton Keynes Stadium MK: May 30

Southampton St Mary's Stadium: June 1

