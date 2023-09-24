Larry the Cat 'happy and healthy' after reports that he was seriously unwell

Growing fears that Downing Street's chief mouser is seriously unwell have been put to ease after a government official told ITV News that the elderly cat is 'happy and healthy'.

It comes after reports that the 16-year-old cat, who has served throughout the premiership of five prime ministers, had been unwell for some time.

A Downing Street spokesman told ITV News: "I would say he is happy and healthy."

Larry was initially adopted from Battersea in 2011 as a pet for David Cameron's children.

However, he stayed on in his current, extremely important mouser role when Cameron stepped down in 2016.

The Downing Street website says: “Larry spends his days greeting guests to the house, inspecting security defences and testing antique furniture for napping quality.

“His day-to-day responsibilities also include contemplating a solution to the mouse occupancy of the house.”

