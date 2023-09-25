Reality series Big Brother will hit screens on ITV in the coming weeks, after it was axed by Channel 5 amid a ratings slump in 2018.

From 'Nasty' Nick and 'punch-gate', to 'David's dead' and Kim Woodburn's spat with Jamie O’Hara, the show has created some of the most controversial and memorable moments of British TV history.

In the UK, Big Brother first aired on Channel 4 and ran for a total of 11 series, plus seven series of Celebrity Big Brother and a final special edition series entitled Ultimate Big Brother.

The show subsequently aired for a further 8 series on Channel 5, with an additional 15 celebrity series, before going on hiatus in 2018.

The upcoming 2023 series on ITV2 and ITVX will mark the first time Big Brother returns to UK screens in almost five years.

Here's every thing you need to know about the show:

Who are the show's new hosts and cast members?

The revival will see TV stars AJ Odudu and Will Best follow in the footsteps of former Big Brother presenters Davina McCall, Emma Willis and Brian Dowling, who all presented the popular programme during its 18-year run.

But if this announcement has got you wondering "who is she?" as Nikki Grahame famously did in the diary room, then here's a bit of background.

Odudu is Big Brother alumni and previously hosted the bonus show, 'Big Brother's Bit On the Side', with Rylan Clarke, in 2013.

Her co-presenter Will Best is best known for being on T4, Channel 4's weekly music show.

And, while the contestants have not been announced yet, ITV has promised "a new cast of carefully selected housemates, from all walks of life".

Gemma Collins arrives at the start of the latest series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2016. Credit: PA

Day one in the Big Brother House - How launch night will play out

The show will launch on Sunday, October 8 at 9pm.

Viewers will see the new housemates arrive at the famous destination in front of a live studio audience.

The Big Brother House has also been given a "contemporary new look."

The shows and a return of an old favourite

The tasks, nominations and live evictions will all return - with the public once again playing a crucial role, voting throughout the series and ultimately determining the winner, who will walk away with a life-changing cash prize.

Big Brother will be followed each night by Big Brother: Late & Live - a new show hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best from the site of the Big Brother house in front of a studio audience.

The Big Brother: Live Stream also makes its return to screens, airing seven nights a week exclusively on ITVX.

Big Brother: The Launch airs Sunday 8th October at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX

