Fire chief given £12,000 pay rise despite being under investigation

The South Wales Fire Authority, which oversees the South Wales Fire Service, have voted unanimously to give the Chief Fire Officer Huw Jakeway a pay rise of £12,000 taking his salary to almost £170,000 - above that of the Prime Minister. There was no mention at the meeting of the fact he is under investigation.

His service is currently undergoing an external cultural review, following claims of sexual harassment and abuse of women by its firefighters.

Last month, ITV News revealed Mr Jakeway is himself the subject of a separate investigation into whether he was untruthful about what he knew in relation to one of the cases during an interview with ITV News.

Last week an external consultancy recommended the Chief Fire Officer receive a substantial pay rise, on top of the 4.5% rise he received last year.

His pay rise will also boost his pension, along with that of the rest of the senior team.

A serving firefighter responded: “This shows utter contempt for victims of sexual abuse, the public and taxpayer money, a total lack of governance and scrutiny. I’m disgusted these councillors represent the service and that the majority wear the rosette of the Labour Party.”

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for comment.