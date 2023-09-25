Louise Redknapp has pulled out of Eternal reunion over her two former bandmates allegedly saying they are not going to “perform at Pride shows or LGBTQ+ festivals”.

It is claimed that her bandmates Vernie Bennett and Easther Bennett have alleged that “the gay community was being hijacked by the trans community and they do not support this”.

Loose Women star Kelle Bryan has also pulled out from the tour.

Redknapp’s agent Simon Jones said in a statement: “A message was sent to the team putting together the Eternal reunion stating that if it was to go ahead, neither Vernie nor Easther would perform at Pride shows or LGBTQ+ festivals.

“This was because the duo felt that the gay community was being hijacked by the trans community and they do not support this.

“Louise is a huge supporter and ally of the LGBTQ+ community, and both herself and Kelle told the duo they would not work with anyone who held these views, and as such the reunion as a four would not be going ahead.

“The team behind the proposed Eternal reunion are gay including management, PR and tour promoter, and neither myself nor any of the team would work with artists who held such views about the trans community.”

The 90s girl group rose to fame with a string of hits including I Wanna Be The Only One, Stay, Just A Step From Heaven and Power Of A Woman.

Redknapp has not addressed the issue on social media directly, but posted an image of a Pride flag to Instagram on Sunday with the caption: “Always & forever.”

Bryan addressed rumours of the mooted tour in an Instagram post on Monday.

She said: “Opportunities to reunite for an Eternal reunion tour with the girls has been discussed many times over the years.

“As mothers, the right opportunity and timing for all of our schedules have been tricky to arrange.

“The relationship with our fans and the joy of celebrating our success was, and still is, my motivation.

“My stance and allegiances have always been that I am an advocate for inclusion and equality for all. Thank you for your continued support over three decades. God bless, Kelle x.”

