Oscar-winning actress Sophia Loren was hospitalised over the weekend following a fall in her Swiss home, her agent confirmed.

The 89-year-old - whose illustrious career has included roles in films like Two Women (1961) and Marriage Italian Style (1964) - sustained several “serious fractures” to different parts of her hip, including her femur, which needed “urgent surgery” after she fell in her bathroom.

Loren’s representative also confirmed both Loren’s sons, Carlo and Edoardo Ponti, were at her bedside.

Italian actress Sophia Loren pictured in 1966. Credit: AP

Loren has starred opposite Hollywood greats including Marlon Brando, Frank Sinatra and Cary Grant – who she rejected a marriage proposal from after they appeared together in The Pride And The Passion (1957).

Her performance as Cesira in Two Women earned her the Oscar for best actress and made her the first to win an Academy Award for a foreign-language performance.

In 1990, Loren also won an honorary award at the Oscars for being “one of the genuine treasures of world cinema” who has had a “career rich with memorable performances” and added “permanent lustre” to the industry.

