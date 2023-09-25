Sole survivor of deadly mushroom dinner released from hospital

The only living victim of Australia's suspected mushroom poisoning has been discharged from hospital after spending two months in treatment.

Don and Gail Patterson along with Gail’s sister, Heather Wilkinson, died after eating a beef wellington at the home of Erin Patterson in Leongatha, Victoria, on July 29.

The dish is thought to have contained death cap mushrooms and is now at the centre of a homicide investigation.

Heather's husband, Ian Wilkinson, was the sole survivor of the lunch and has been in a critical condition since the incident.

But the church pastor's family has now released a statement revealing he has made “significant progress in his recovery” and was released from the Austin Hospital on Friday.

“This milestone marks a moment of immense relief and gratitude for Ian and the entire Wilkinson family,” a statement read.

“The Wilkinson family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the Leongatha, Dandenong and Austin Hospitals for their unwavering dedication and exceptional care that played a pivotal role in Ian’s recovery.

“The medical team’s expertise and compassion have been a source of comfort and hope throughout this journey.

“Additionally, the family is profoundly grateful for the outpouring of support, prayers, and well-wishes from the Korumburra community, church, friends, family, and colleagues.

On Sunday, Ms Patterson was asked by Australia's 7NEWS if she would answer a few questions after the news broke that Mr Wilkinson had been released from hospital.

“No. Go away,” she shouted in response.

Erin Patterson shouted down reporters after they questioned her on Ian Wilkinson's release Credit: 7NEWS

The same day, a service was held at the Korumburra Baptist Church where Ian is the pastor, to celebrate the news they had been praying for.

Many showed up to the church on Sunday, including Ms Patterson's estranged husband Simon Patterson, who is the son of Don and Gail Patterson.

Mr Patterson sat in the front row for the service.

“Everyone in this community, and even the outskirts, have felt and been praying on their knees about his recovery and prayers are answered,” said Trevor Shaw from the church.

“We’ve all got questions, but hopefully they’ll get answered.

“The truth will come out and then we’ll all be able to, in a sense, relax because then there’ll be some closure”.

Days after eating the meal Don and Gail (right), both aged 70, and Gail (left), 66, were confirmed dead. Credit: 7NEWS

Ms Patterson gave a statement to the press, where she claimed she allowed guests to choose their own plate, before taking the last one.

She added that the dish contained button mushrooms from a local supermarket and dried mushrooms bought at an Asian food shop months previously.

After the meal, Ms Patterson also fell ill and was hospitalised, put on a drip and given a "liver protective drug".

Her children were not at the meal when it was first served, she said, as they had gone to the cinema.

The children ate the leftovers from the lunch the next day - but Ms Patterson claims she scraped the mushrooms off the meal as the children do not like mushrooms.

Her ex-husband was also due to attend the lunch but cancelled the day before.

Police continue their investigation.

