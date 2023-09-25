This Morning expert Dr Uchenna Okoye suffered a fatal brain haemorrhage, her agent has confirmed.

The news broke last week that Dr Okoye - who often appeared on the ITV day time show offering dentistry advice - died on September 15 after collapsing in her home.

It has since been confirmed Dr Uchenna's died as a result of a subarachnoid haemorrhage.

The fatal condition occurs when there is bleeding in the space between the brain and the thin tissues that surrounds the brain, which is known as the subarachnoid space.

Dr Uchenna's agent confirmed to ITV News this bleeding was due to a ruptured blood vessel, known as an aneurysm, which weakens or balloons the blood vessel and can happen for no apparent reason.

A statement released by her family said: " We are devastated, and our hearts are broken that her beautiful, full life has been cut so short.

"As a family, our priority right now is to take care of her young daughter and continue her legacy and keep her memory alive.

"A private celebration of her life will be held in the coming weeks."

Dr Okoye is survived by her seven-year-old daughter, who her family say she "adored".

As well as a career on TV, she set up two dental practices where she created a more relaxing "spa" atmosphere for patients.

In 1993, Dr Okoye qualified at the Guys Dental School London and spent two years practicing in Brighton.

She then moved to St George’s Hospital in Tooting, where she treated difficult restorative cases referred by other dentists around the country.

In 2020, she launched her own oral care range of innovative ‘MySmile’ products, including an award winning premium whitening toothpaste, whitening pen and sensitivity pen.

